Trump Confirms Time of His Arrest in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned and processed at Fulton County Jail Thursday after Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis issued a number of felony charges against him related to the 2020 presidential election.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump confirmed Thursday afternoon he will be arrested and booked at 7:30 p.m. eastern time.

Meanwhile, Willis officially asked for a trial date of October 23, 2023 for Trump and 18 others charged -- including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani. Guiliani served as an attorney for Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Trump's attorneys have already filed to have the trial date pushed.

"The State ofGeorgia, through Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, and respectfully requests that this Court specially set the trial in this case to commence for all 19 defendants on October 23, 2023," Willis filed in court documents. "The State requests that this Court specially set the trial in this case to commence on October 23, 2023, which falls within the term of the "next succeeding regular court term" after the July-August, 2023 term of the Superior Court ofFulton County."