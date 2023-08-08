Could This Man 'Blow the Lid Off' the Biden Bribery Scheme?
After Shutting Out the Press, Biden Prepares for a Big Interview

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 08, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Joe Biden has been hiding out at the beach in Delaware for nearly two weeks, avoiding questions from reporters about a range of issues -- including his regular participation in calls with Hunter Biden's business partners. 

But now, Biden is back on the road for a tour through Utah, New Mexico and Arizona in an effort to tout Bidenomics, controlling "climate change" policy and big government spending packages that increased inflation. 

Instead of sitting down with members of the White House press corps for questioning, Biden will join the Weather Channel for an interview. 

The news comes just days after the Biden administration made it harder for hundreds of reporters to cover the White House with new press entry rules. 

"Over the past three months, the number of reporters with access to the White House dropped by 31%. There are now 442 fewer reporters with a coveted “hard pass”—the result of new rules announced in May that took effect Tuesday," the Daily Signal reports. "Politico’s West Wing Playbook first reported the numbers Wednesday along with news that Simon Ateba, the White House correspondent for Today News Africa, lost his hard pass. Ateba, along with the other 441 reporters who no longer have credentials, won’t be able to attend White House press briefings or access the sprawling Pennsylvania Avenue campus unless they obtain what’s called a temporary day pass. The White House announced new rules in May to limit the number of journalists who are eligible for a White House hard pass. Reporters are still allowed to apply for a day pass, but they must do so daily and undergo Secret Service review."

When Biden gets done with his western swing, he will return to the beach in Delaware. 

