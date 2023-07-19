Comer Previews New Bombshell Info Ahead of Hunter Biden Whistleblower Hearing
Tipsheet

John Kerry All But Laughed Out of China Following Climate Change Trip

Katie Pavlich
July 19, 2023
AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File

Former Secretary of State and current Biden Climate Czar John Kerry made a trip to China this week in an effort to get the communist regime on board with economy stifling, ineffective, global climate change policies.

He was all but laughed out of the country. 

"U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry’s trip to Beijing failed to yield an agreement with China on further actions to slash carbon pollution, he said Wednesday — acknowledging that 'it’s going to take a little bit more work to break new ground,'" POLITICO reports. "But Kerry said the two nations vowed to continue meeting on climate change — a modest step in the Biden administration’s efforts to restore relations with Xi Jinping’s government."

In the lead up to his meeting in Beijing, Kerry has repeatedly justified the use of slave labor in China to produce solar panels and other so-called "green energy" products. 

"Xinjiang province not only produces some of the solar panels that we believe are being, in some cases produced in forced labor by Uyghurs, but also there are a significant amount of rare earth mineral that are used in the solar panel themselves," Kerry said in congressional testimony. "Climate is existential for everybody on the planet. We have to deal with it and because China is nearly 30 percent of emissions on that planet China has got to be a bigger part of the solution, not the problem." 

