John Kerry All But Laughed Out of China Following Climate Change Trip

Former Secretary of State and current Biden Climate Czar John Kerry made a trip to China this week in an effort to get the communist regime on board with economy stifling, ineffective, global climate change policies.

I’m in Beijing meeting with high-level leadership to explore the possibilities of renewing cooperation on reducing emissions and other critical pathways to addressing the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/hR8M0mFO4m — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) July 18, 2023

He was all but laughed out of the country.

"U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry’s trip to Beijing failed to yield an agreement with China on further actions to slash carbon pollution, he said Wednesday — acknowledging that 'it’s going to take a little bit more work to break new ground,'" POLITICO reports. "But Kerry said the two nations vowed to continue meeting on climate change — a modest step in the Biden administration’s efforts to restore relations with Xi Jinping’s government."

In the lead up to his meeting in Beijing, Kerry has repeatedly justified the use of slave labor in China to produce solar panels and other so-called "green energy" products.

"Xinjiang province not only produces some of the solar panels that we believe are being, in some cases produced in forced labor by Uyghurs, but also there are a significant amount of rare earth mineral that are used in the solar panel themselves," Kerry said in congressional testimony. "Climate is existential for everybody on the planet. We have to deal with it and because China is nearly 30 percent of emissions on that planet China has got to be a bigger part of the solution, not the problem."

&lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&gt;&amp;amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;

"