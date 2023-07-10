Viciously Murdered Afghan Interpreter Laid to Rest

Afghan interpreter Nasrat Ahmad Yar, who served with U.S. Army Special Forces in Afghanistan, was laid to rest over the weekend after being viciously murdered in Washington D.C. Ahmad Yar was killed while wrapping up a shift as a Lyft driver.

"Many thanks for all the kind donations. Nasrat’s burial was today (Saturday) and many hearts are broken. Nasrat’s sweet kids are being so brave, but this is the last thing they deserved after everything they have been through in the last two years. It has been a grueling past few days and I hope the family and Rahim get some rest this weekend," an updated GoFund me page for Ahmad Yar's family states. "There is much work to be done next week. I have read all the DMs and comments from people who recently encountered Nasrat as their Uber/Lyft driver or as their tow truck driver and the type of impression he made. I’m glad those of you that met him got a glimpse of what a special individual he really was. Thank you all so much for your support and please be well."

Ahamd Yar escaped Afghanistan with his family just for the collapse of the country to the Taliban in August 2021 and was living in Alexandria, Virginia. The suspects, who are still at large, were seen on camera callously discussing his killing.

Spoke w/U.S. Army Special Forces Veteran Matthew Butler & Jeramie Malone, who both worked to help Nasrat Ahmad Yar & his family get out of Afghanistan & into the U.S. after the volatile 2021 pullout. Butler says Ahmad Yar started working for the U.S. at 10, doing small jobs first pic.twitter.com/gRcaG89Ki5 — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) July 6, 2023

Lyft driver found shot to death in DC. Disturbing surveillance video captures what sounds like four younger suspects talking about the deadly shooting as they run away. https://t.co/lu8RKrGjKP pic.twitter.com/KhuvAHVgwf — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) July 6, 2023

Civil rights activist Bob Woodson is calling for a change in inner city culture as crime waves across the country continue.

