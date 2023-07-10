John Kerry Has Found the Real Problem With the War in Ukraine
Is This Who the White House Is Blaming for Cocainegate?
FLASHBACK: When the Biden White House Called Ukraine's Latest Bomb Delivery a 'War...
Hypocrisy Shows Dominance
House Oversight Gets Their Briefing Date for Cocainegate
The One Line in Justice Jackson's Affirmative Action Dissent That Guts Her Whole...
'STUNNING': How Much 'Sound of Freedom' Is Projected to Make
Florida's Crackdown on States Issuing Illegal Immigrants Driver’s Licenses
University at Center of SCOTUS Affirmative Action Case Will Give Free Tuition to...
She’s Not a Biologist, Just a Simple Supreme Court Justice
GOP Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno Raises $2.2 Million to Beat Sherrod Brown
Texas to Begin Installing Buoy Barrier in Rio Grande to Deter Illegal Immigrants
Elder Abuse
'Equity:' Guess Who Was Hurt Most By Anti-Science COVID School Closures?
Tipsheet

Viciously Murdered Afghan Interpreter Laid to Rest

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 10, 2023 3:45 PM
Ahamad Yar family/Go Fund Me

Afghan interpreter Nasrat Ahmad Yar, who served with U.S. Army Special Forces in Afghanistan, was laid to rest over the weekend after being viciously murdered in Washington D.C. Ahmad Yar was killed while wrapping up a shift as a Lyft driver. 

"Many thanks for all the kind donations. Nasrat’s burial was today (Saturday) and many hearts are broken. Nasrat’s sweet kids are being so brave, but this is the last thing they deserved after everything they have been through in the last two years. It has been a grueling past few days and I hope the family and Rahim get some rest this weekend," an updated GoFund me page for Ahmad Yar's family states. "There is much work to be done next week. I have read all the DMs and comments from people who recently encountered Nasrat as their Uber/Lyft driver or as their tow truck driver and the type of impression he made. I’m glad those of you that met him got a glimpse of what a special individual he really was. Thank you all so much for your support and please be well."

Ahamd Yar escaped Afghanistan with his family just for the collapse of the country to the Taliban in August 2021 and was living in Alexandria, Virginia. The suspects, who are still at large, were seen on camera callously discussing his killing. 

Recommended

Axios Has a New Nickname for Joe Biden and We Don't Think He's Going to Like It Spencer Brown

Civil rights activist Bob Woodson is calling for a change in inner city culture as crime waves across the country continue. 

Tags: CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Axios Has a New Nickname for Joe Biden and We Don't Think He's Going to Like It Spencer Brown
The Senate Races Set Up Dems for Delicious Agony Kurt Schlichter
The One Line in Justice Jackson's Affirmative Action Dissent That Guts Her Whole Argument Matt Vespa
Is This Who the White House Is Blaming for Cocainegate? Katie Pavlich
'STUNNING': How Much 'Sound of Freedom' Is Projected to Make Julio Rosas
Not Sure Why Anyone Would Travel on That Titanic Submersible After This Video Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Axios Has a New Nickname for Joe Biden and We Don't Think He's Going to Like It Spencer Brown