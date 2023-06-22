No Survivors: Missing Titanic Submersible Imploded
Why Haven't We Called Ted Lieu This Before?
Oh, So That's Why Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Plea Deal When He...
North Carolina DA Ruined an Officer's Career for Doing This to a Hardened...
Gay Man Claimed He Was Set on Fire in a Hate Crime. Video...
'What Is a Woman?' Is More Important Than You Think
What San Francisco's Mayor Had to Say About DeSantis Describing Decay in Her...
'Stunning' Emails Show What Biden Administration Officials Knew About COVID Vaccines Very...
'Jeopardy!' Fans Stunned Contestants Were Stumped by This Easy Religious Clue
Riley Gaines: Female Swimmers Were ‘Forced’ to Share a Locker Room With a...
Biden Admin. Backs Down From 'Harmful and Unlawful' Trans Mandate After Losing Again...
Commentary: Don't Give the Predatory Left a Single Inch on SCOTUS 'Reforms'
DOJ Convicts Illegal Agents of China for Stalking Dissidents in the U.S.
Chairman Dick Durbin Reveals He's Moving Ahead With 'Ethics' Code for SCOTUS After...
Tipsheet

Biden Blows Past Deadline to Release Declassified Info on COVID Origins

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 22, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Sunday June 18, 2023 President Joe Biden was bound by legislation, which the U.S. Congress passed unanimously and he signed earlier this year, to release newly declassified information about the origins of COVID-19. 

“In March of 2020, COVID shut down the world and upended our lives. But almost three years later, we still don’t understand how this virus began thanks to the CCP’s work to prevent any meaningful investigation into the origins of this virus. The American people deserve answers, and as I’ve said since 2021 when I first introduced this bill, we don’t have to wait for Xi Jinping to open up the Wuhan Institute of Virology to get them," Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher, who wrote the bill, released in a March 10, 2023 statement. "The administration has had it within its authority to declassify all the relevant intelligence surrounding COVID, but they have repeatedly refused to take this easy but important step. That’s unacceptable, and I’m glad Congress is finally forcing their hand and acting – in overwhelming bipartisan fashion – to force the administration to finally declassify all its intelligence surrounding COVID.”

In violation of the law, Biden blew past that deadline. Conveniently, the deadline was missed one day before Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and proclaimed it was time to "move past" the pandemic.

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Plea Deal When He Did Spencer Brown

In March 2020, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Republican Senator Tom Cotton and others explained the virus likely came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Biden administration continues to claim the orgin of the virus is "inconclusive." There's no word from the White House on when or if the declassified information about the origins will be released. 


Tags: COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Plea Deal When He Did Spencer Brown
John Kennedy Sums up the Senate Pride Hearing Perfectly Spencer Brown
What Is the DeSantis Strategy? Kurt Schlichter
America Wake Up to Woke Victor Davis Hanson
Biden Admin. Backs Down From 'Harmful and Unlawful' Trans Mandate After Losing Again in Court Rebecca Downs
What San Francisco's Mayor Had to Say About DeSantis Describing Decay in Her City Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Why Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Plea Deal When He Did Spencer Brown