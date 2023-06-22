Biden Blows Past Deadline to Release Declassified Info on COVID Origins

On Sunday June 18, 2023 President Joe Biden was bound by legislation, which the U.S. Congress passed unanimously and he signed earlier this year, to release newly declassified information about the origins of COVID-19.

“In March of 2020, COVID shut down the world and upended our lives. But almost three years later, we still don’t understand how this virus began thanks to the CCP’s work to prevent any meaningful investigation into the origins of this virus. The American people deserve answers, and as I’ve said since 2021 when I first introduced this bill, we don’t have to wait for Xi Jinping to open up the Wuhan Institute of Virology to get them," Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher, who wrote the bill, released in a March 10, 2023 statement. "The administration has had it within its authority to declassify all the relevant intelligence surrounding COVID, but they have repeatedly refused to take this easy but important step. That’s unacceptable, and I’m glad Congress is finally forcing their hand and acting – in overwhelming bipartisan fashion – to force the administration to finally declassify all its intelligence surrounding COVID.”

In violation of the law, Biden blew past that deadline. Conveniently, the deadline was missed one day before Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and proclaimed it was time to "move past" the pandemic.

BIDEN BEHIND SCHEDULE? JAMIE METZL ON WHY PRESIDENT BIDEN MISSED DEADLINE TO DECLASSIFY COVID ORIGIN/LAB LEAK DOCS. @BillHemmer: "Doesn't it seem a little strange how you miss the deadline a day before Blinken's meeting with Xi? Or does some intent strike you with that?… pic.twitter.com/PE4SZm7H1c — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) June 19, 2023

In March 2020, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Republican Senator Tom Cotton and others explained the virus likely came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Biden administration continues to claim the orgin of the virus is "inconclusive." There's no word from the White House on when or if the declassified information about the origins will be released.

The deadline Congress set for declassifying US intelligence about the origin of COVID-19 has passed. That means the Biden administration is in violation of the law. This is a disgraceful end to a disgraceful period of US history, marked by the abuse of power by Anthony Fauci. pic.twitter.com/OTrfaA3gC0 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 21, 2023



