It's Good to Be a Member of the Biden Crime Family
House Oversight Vows to Push Forward With Biden Corruption Investigations
'This Smells Fishy': Hunter Biden's Plea Deal Is Raising Eyebrows
We Know Why Joe Biden Smiles When Asked About His Corruption Allegations
China at 'Advanced Stage' of Talks to Build Joint Military Training Base in...
Authorities Arrest Democrat Donor for California Wildfire Blamed on 'Climate Crisis'
Judge Sets Start Date for Trump's Trial...but There's a Catch
Juneteeth Celebrations Across the Country Experienced Shootings
Chicago Approved $51 Million for Migrant Spending. Here's Where It Went.
Don't Try Doing What Hunter Biden Did
Teachers Caught Sharing Tips on Transitioning Students Behind Their Parents’ Backs
Questions and Observations About This Hunter Biden Plea Deal
AMC Cancels Screenings of Film Documenting Detransitioners Following Backlash
Heh: DeSantis Visits California to Troll Newsom, Tour Devastation of Leftist Governance
Tipsheet

A Key Question for the White House After Hunter's Guilty Plea

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 20, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

The White House is responding to the news Hunter Biden, business partner and son of President Joe Biden, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor tax and gun charges Tuesday morning. 

"The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment," the White House released in a statement. 

In the past President Biden has denied "ever" discussing foreign business dealings with his son, despite emails showing they were business parters who shared office space, and has said Hunter is the "smartest guy he knows." Biden also said he had confidence Hunter did nothing wrong as DOJ conducted their investigation. 

"My son has done nothing wrong,” Biden told MSNBC in May. "I trust him. I have faith in him.” 

But the federal charges and guilty plea from the younger Biden sets up a predicament. Given his statements of no wrongdoing, will President Joe Biden pardon his son? 

Recommended

Authorities Arrest Democrat Donor for California Wildfire Blamed on 'Climate Crisis' Spencer Brown

In the meantime, the Bidens are still trying to beat back allegations of corruption and bribery, which President Biden and his White House Press Secretary continue to call "malarky." 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Authorities Arrest Democrat Donor for California Wildfire Blamed on 'Climate Crisis' Spencer Brown
Judge Sets Start Date for Trump's Trial...but There's a Catch Spencer Brown
Questions and Observations About This Hunter Biden Plea Deal Guy Benson
Hunter Biden to Plead Guilty to Multiple Federal Crimes With No Jail Time Spencer Brown
China at 'Advanced Stage' of Talks to Build Joint Military Training Base in Cuba Spencer Brown
Biden Issued a Directive on the Trump Indictment News, But Some Dem Operatives Are Puzzled Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Authorities Arrest Democrat Donor for California Wildfire Blamed on 'Climate Crisis' Spencer Brown