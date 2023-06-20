A Key Question for the White House After Hunter's Guilty Plea

The White House is responding to the news Hunter Biden, business partner and son of President Joe Biden, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor tax and gun charges Tuesday morning.

"The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment," the White House released in a statement.

In the past President Biden has denied "ever" discussing foreign business dealings with his son, despite emails showing they were business parters who shared office space, and has said Hunter is the "smartest guy he knows." Biden also said he had confidence Hunter did nothing wrong as DOJ conducted their investigation.

"My son has done nothing wrong,” Biden told MSNBC in May. "I trust him. I have faith in him.”

But the federal charges and guilty plea from the younger Biden sets up a predicament. Given his statements of no wrongdoing, will President Joe Biden pardon his son?

In the meantime, the Bidens are still trying to beat back allegations of corruption and bribery, which President Biden and his White House Press Secretary continue to call "malarky."