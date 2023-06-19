Blew Hawaii
What Biden Said About the Chinese Spy Ballon Rehashes If He's Been Bought...
Harvard Poll Has Bad News for the DOJ's Case Against Donald Trump
Why NYC Slapped Former Mayor Bill de Blasio With a $500,000 Fine
Why a Penn State Professor Wanted Authorities to Kill Him After Being Caught...
Son of Far-Left MN Democrat Accused of Killing Five in Deadly Crash
Maryland's Governor Had Poor Choice of Words While Discussing 'Book Bans'
Twitter Comes for CNN Over Its Father's Day Tweet
Dem Quickly Corrects Herself After Saying What Needs to Happen to Trump
Hey, Leftists, Leave Them Kids Alone
I Like DeSantis But I Am Voting Trump To Save Our Nation
Ignoring the Biological Threat
Democrat-Led Bill Would Give Immigrants Instant Access to Federal Benefits
Realtor: I'm Helping LGBT People 'Escape' Red States Via the, Um, 'Rainbow Underground...
Tipsheet

Doctor Offered Big Cash for Charity to Debate Vaccine Science...He Declined

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 19, 2023 11:30 AM

Recently Joe Rogan, one of the most successful podcast hosts in the world, had Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy on his show to discuss his views and opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine -- in addition to a number of other topics. This prompted a verbal attack from Dr. Peter Hotez on Twitter about "misinformation."

Rogan responded by inviting Hotez on his show for a debate with Kennedy. Rogan sweetened the deal by offering $100,000 to his charity of choice. That number has been increased by investor Bill Ackman, vaccine safety advocate Steve Kirsch and many others. 

After nearly one million dollars has been put on the table, Hotez is refusing to show up and defend his position or back up claims of "misinformation." Instead, he's running to the safe spaces of leftist media.

Recommended

Harvard Poll Has Bad News for the DOJ's Case Against Donald Trump Spencer Brown

It turns out last time Rogan had Hotez on the show, he didn't do very well. 


Tags: BIG TECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harvard Poll Has Bad News for the DOJ's Case Against Donald Trump Spencer Brown
What Biden Said About the Chinese Spy Ballon Rehashes If He's Been Bought Off Matt Vespa
Our Next President Must Fix Our Military First Kurt Schlichter
Twitter Comes for CNN Over Its Father's Day Tweet Leah Barkoukis
Democrats Are Horrible People Derek Hunter
Realtor: I'm Helping LGBT People 'Escape' Red States Via the, Um, 'Rainbow Underground Railroad' Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Harvard Poll Has Bad News for the DOJ's Case Against Donald Trump Spencer Brown