Doctor Offered Big Cash for Charity to Debate Vaccine Science...He Declined

Recently Joe Rogan, one of the most successful podcast hosts in the world, had Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy on his show to discuss his views and opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine -- in addition to a number of other topics. This prompted a verbal attack from Dr. Peter Hotez on Twitter about "misinformation."

Spotify Has Stopped Even Sort of Trying to Stem Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation. It’s really true ⁦@annamerlan⁩ just awful. And from all the online attacks I’m receiving after this absurd podcast, it’s clear many actually believe this nonsense https://t.co/GwIFsOODC2 — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 17, 2023

Rogan responded by inviting Hotez on his show for a debate with Kennedy. Rogan sweetened the deal by offering $100,000 to his charity of choice. That number has been increased by investor Bill Ackman, vaccine safety advocate Steve Kirsch and many others.

💰 The Peter Hotez vs. RFK Jr Charity Debate Pot Is Up To $860,000!!



After nearly one million dollars has been put on the table, Hotez is refusing to show up and defend his position or back up claims of "misinformation." Instead, he's running to the safe spaces of leftist media.

1/n Many thanks ⁦@mehdirhasan⁩ ⁦@MehdiHasanShow⁩ for hosting me this evening I explained the problems of “debating” science on Joe Rogan with RFK Jr and there are several. pic.twitter.com/40MnuXL62Y — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 19, 2023

It turns out last time Rogan had Hotez on the show, he didn't do very well.

.@JoeRogan grills Dr. Peter Hotez for exclusively promoting vaccines while disregarding exercise, vitamins, and a healthy diet:



"There's a large body of data that connects poor diet to a host of diseases... You don't think vitamins are needed while you eat junk food?" pic.twitter.com/5RNmAEReTf — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 18, 2023



