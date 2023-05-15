Where Was Biden Over the Weekend?

At the height of debt ceiling negotiations and the end of Title 42, causing a catastrophe at the U.S.-Mexico border never seen in American history, President Joe Biden spent the weekend at the beach.

"The President will travel from Dover Air Force Base en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The departure from Dover Air Force Base and arrival to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware," White House Daily guidance stated Friday.

In fact, when asked about the ongoing disaster and record illegal crossings during a bike ride Sunday, Biden laughed.

“How do you think things are going at the border?”



BIDEN: “Much better than you all expected. Ha ha ha.”



“Do you have any plans to visit the border?”



BIDEN: “No” pic.twitter.com/nJV3HXd4ut — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2023

Biden is scheduled to return to the White House Monday afternoon and is expected to meet with congressional leadership Tuesday about the debt limit. The meeting was originally scheduled for last Friday.

"I've learned a long time ago, and you know as well as I do: It never is good to characterize a negotiation in the middle of a negotiation," Biden said. "I remain optimistic because I'm a congenital optimist. But I really think there’s a desire on their part, as well as ours, to reach an agreement, and I think we'll be able to do it."

.@HouseGOP passed OUR debt ceiling plan WEEKS AGO.



If Biden continues to sit back with his hands in his pockets refusing to negotiate, then HE is leading us straight into DEFAULT & that's a very sad thing to see.



We MUST curtail spending & get back to pre-COVID spending levels. pic.twitter.com/XD6sfBFzyO — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) May 15, 2023

According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the U.S. could run out of money by early June.