Planned Parenthood Calls For Extensive Court Packing
Be Based, Not Unbased
Let the Blue Cities Die
Dave Chappelle Absolutely Wrecked the City of San Francisco
Why This YouTuber's Facing 20 Years Behind Bars
California Paper Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Dianne Feinstein
Why the Border Is Still a Big Problem After Title 42
Democrats Want To 'Inform' Their Donors
You Might Be A Trump Cult Member If…
NYC Mayor's Commencement Speech to Law Grads Did Not Go Very Well
Afghan National on the Terror Watchlist Arrested at the Border
'Attack on Your Breakfast': Republican Lawmakers Sound Off on Supreme Court's Prop 12...
Former NY Governor Slams Biden’s Handling of the Border Crisis
After Trump Cancels Rally, DeSantis Takes Center Stage in Iowa
Tipsheet

Where Was Biden Over the Weekend?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 15, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

At the height of debt ceiling negotiations and the end of Title 42, causing a catastrophe at the U.S.-Mexico border never seen in American history, President Joe Biden spent the weekend at the beach. 

"The President will travel from Dover Air Force Base en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.  The departure from Dover Air Force Base and arrival to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware," White House Daily guidance stated Friday. 

In fact, when asked about the ongoing disaster and record illegal crossings during a bike ride Sunday, Biden laughed. 

Biden is scheduled to return to the White House Monday afternoon and is expected to meet with congressional leadership Tuesday about the debt limit. The meeting was originally scheduled for last Friday.

"I've learned a long time ago, and you know as well as I do: It never is good to characterize a negotiation in the middle of a negotiation," Biden said. "I remain optimistic because I'm a congenital optimist.  But I really think there’s a desire on their part, as well as ours, to reach an agreement, and I think we'll be able to do it."

Recommended

Let the Blue Cities Die Kurt Schlichter

According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the U.S. could run out of money by early June. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let the Blue Cities Die Kurt Schlichter
Dave Chappelle Absolutely Wrecked the City of San Francisco Matt Vespa
California Paper Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Dianne Feinstein Matt Vespa
The Latest Development in the Biden Family Corruption Investigation Is Not Good Matt Vespa
After Trump Cancels Rally, DeSantis Takes Center Stage in Iowa Guy Benson
Broken Arrow Allen West
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Let the Blue Cities Die Kurt Schlichter