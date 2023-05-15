Durham Releases Russia Hoax Report Containing Bombshells
Tipsheet

Trump Issues Blistering Statement After Durham Findings

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 15, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former President Donald Trump and 2024 presidential contender is blasting the FBI after Special Counsel John Durham released his long awaited report on the origins of Crossfire Hurricane Monday afternoon. 

"WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe! In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!," Trump released in a statement on Truth Social. 

After a years long investigation, Durham found the FBI repeatedly abused its power and broke protocols to investigate the 2016 Trump campaign with no evidence. Obama administration officials were also directly involved in launching the investigation, which was cooked up by the Clinton campaign. 

"Neither U.S. nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation," the report states. "FBI records prepared by [Peter] Strzok in February and March 2017 show that at the time of the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI had no information in its holdings indicating that at any time during the campaign anyone in the Trump had been in contact with any Russian intelligence officials.”

