Susan Rice, who currently serves as President Joe Biden's top domestic policy advisor, is leaving the White House.

"As the only person to serve as both National Security Advisor and Domestic Policy Advisor, Susan's record of public service makes history. But what sets her apart as a leader and colleague is the seriousness with which she takes her role and the urgency and tenacity she brings, her bias towards action and results, and the integrity, humility and humor with which she does this work. I thank Susan for her service, her counsel and her friendship. I will miss her," President Joe Biden released in a statement Monday morning.

Under President Barack Obama, Rice served as White House National Security Advisor and an U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

In the aftermath of the deadly 9/11 terror attack in Benghazi, which left Navy SEAL Glen Doherty, Navy SEAL Tyrone Woods, Ambassador Christopher Stevens, and contractor Sean Smith dead, Rice went on a number of different Sunday shows and lied to the American people about the cause. With no shame, she then worked on getting promoted inside the federal government.

Further, Rice is responsible for the unmasking of a number of Americans, including former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

"We only do it to protect the American people and to do our jobs." Rice said, adding Obama officials never used intelligence to spy on Trump officials for political purposes. "I leaked nothing to nobody and never have and never would."

The news of Rice's departure comes just one day before President Biden plans to officially announce he is running for re-election. Rice is likely to join the 2024 campaign.