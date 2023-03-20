White House Briefing Descends Into Chaos
Palestinian Terrorists Just Tried to Kill Another American
'This Is Insane': Mexican Military Just Seized Assets of an American Company
Leading Conservatives Issue Warning as Trump Indictment Allegedly Looms
Flight Crew Claims Their Plane Was Intended to Be Fifth Plane Hijacked on...
'Absolutely Infuriating': Biden Slammed for Using First Veto to Kill Bipartisan Resolution
Oh, So That's Where Silicon Valley Bank's Ex-CEO Fled to After Its Collapse
The Embarrassing Talking Point NBC News Recycled About Global Warming
Trump Fires Back at DeSantis After Statement About Potential Indictment
Former San Francisco DA Candidate Says It's No Big Deal If Your Stuff...
Not All Republicans Think an Indictment Would Be Politically Beneficial for Trump
Texas Bill Would Create U.S.-Mexico Border Protection Force, Increase Penalties for Crossi...
North Carolina Anti-Rioting Bill Becomes Law Without Governor’s Signature
About That New York Times Report About New 'Evidence' for COVID's Natural Origins...
Tipsheet

Kirby's Latest Answer About 'Fearing' Biden Says It All About Russia and China

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 20, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow Monday as the two communist countries work against the U.S. to define a new world order. 

"Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin on Monday, sending a powerful message to Western leaders that their efforts to isolate Moscow over the fighting in Ukraine have fallen short," the AP reports. "Xi’s trip — his first abroad since his re-election earlier this month — showed off Beijing’s new diplomatic swagger and gave a political lift to Putin just days after an international arrest warrant was issued for the Kremlin leader on war crimes charges related to Ukraine."

Under questioning from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy at the daily White House briefing, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby couldn't answer whether Russia and China fear Biden. Kirby also dodged questions about the leaders ignoring warnings from Biden about being "condemned on the world stage" should they work together to defeat Ukraine and the U.S. 

Recommended

John Kennedy Has Advice for Trump Supporters Upset With Possible Indictment Julio Rosas

 When asked by another reporter about Biden's efforts to curb the partnership between Russia and China, Kirby argued relationships with allies are sufficient. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kennedy Has Advice for Trump Supporters Upset With Possible Indictment Julio Rosas
White House Briefing Descends Into Chaos Katie Pavlich
'Absolutely Infuriating': Biden Slammed for Using First Veto to Kill Bipartisan Resolution Spencer Brown
Flight Crew Claims Their Plane Was Intended to Be Fifth Plane Hijacked on 9/11 Spencer Brown
'This Is Insane': Mexican Military Just Seized Assets of an American Company Katie Pavlich
UN Calls for Economic Ruin to 'Diffuse the Climate Time-Bomb' Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
John Kennedy Has Advice for Trump Supporters Upset With Possible Indictment Julio Rosas