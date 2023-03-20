Kirby's Latest Answer About 'Fearing' Biden Says It All About Russia and China

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow Monday as the two communist countries work against the U.S. to define a new world order.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin on Monday, sending a powerful message to Western leaders that their efforts to isolate Moscow over the fighting in Ukraine have fallen short," the AP reports. "Xi’s trip — his first abroad since his re-election earlier this month — showed off Beijing’s new diplomatic swagger and gave a political lift to Putin just days after an international arrest warrant was issued for the Kremlin leader on war crimes charges related to Ukraine."

Under questioning from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy at the daily White House briefing, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby couldn't answer whether Russia and China fear Biden. Kirby also dodged questions about the leaders ignoring warnings from Biden about being "condemned on the world stage" should they work together to defeat Ukraine and the U.S.

Doocy just GRILLED John Kirby...



"It seems like these two superpowers are teaming up now against the U.S., why did President Biden let this happen?"



"Does he see now that they don't care?"



"Do you think that Putin and Xi fear President Biden?" pic.twitter.com/YVH9IOBqtr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 20, 2023

When asked by another reporter about Biden's efforts to curb the partnership between Russia and China, Kirby argued relationships with allies are sufficient.