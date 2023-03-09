Congress Slams Biden's 'Unacceptable' Depletion of Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Tipsheet

Veteran Journalist Warns of New 'Censorship Industrial Complex'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 09, 2023 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Testifying in front of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government Thursday morning, veteran journalist Michael Shellenberger warned lawmakers and the country about a new "censorship industrial complex." 

Today, American taxpayers are unwittingly financing the growth and power of a censorship-industrial complex run by America’s scientific and technological elite, which endangers our liberties and democracy. I am grateful for the opportunity to offer this testimony and sound the alarm over the shocking and disturbing emergence of state-sponsored censorship in the United States of America," Shellenberger warned. "The Twitter Files, state attorneys general lawsuits, and investigative reporters have revealed a large and growing network of government agencies, academic institutions, and nongovernmental organizations that are actively censoring American citizens, often without their knowledge, on a range of issues, including on the origins of COVID2 , COVID vaccines, emails relating to Hunter Biden’s business dealings, climate change, renewable energy, fossil fuels, and many other issues."

During his testimony, Shellenberger revealed the dire nature of the problem, saying the information he has encountered about government censorship repeatedly sent chills down his spine. 

Shellenberger testified alongside fellow veteran journalist Matt Taibbi, who also warns about the censorship industrial complex and revealed last week Townhall was flagged for information that was true in 2021.

