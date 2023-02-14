For the Sake of Climate Change, John Kerry is Headed to a Tropical...
Russian Planes Entered Alaska Air Defense Zone: NORAD
Oh, So That's What Dianne Feinstein Decided to Do in 2024
Biden to Sell More Oil From Strategic Reserve After Draining It to 40-Year...
So, That's the Reason Some California Lawmakers Want to Ban Police K-9s
Oh, So That's the Explanation the Biden Team Offered About the Three UFOs...
Michigan Democrat: F**k Your Thoughts and Prayers, We Need Gun Control
What a Surprise: MSU School Shooting Suspect Was Known to Police Before Attack
State Department Issues Urgent Warning to Americans About Russia
Soccer Champion Claims Biological Males Don’t Pose a Threat to Women’s Sports
The Road to Riches for Big Pharma
California Bill Would Ban ‘Game-Style’ Events at Gun Stores
Michigan State, Guns, Facts, Thoughts, and Prayers
Kristi Noem Signs Bill Outlawing Transgender Care for Minors
Tipsheet

Did Biden Use $400,000 Missiles to Shoot Down Weather Balloons?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 14, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

It's been days since President Joe Biden directed the Pentagon to shootdown a number of "objects" he claims were a threat to U.S. airspace and commercial aircraft. There are no photos of the "objects," which White House officials say cannot be classified as balloons, and still no recovered debris after they were reportedly taken out by F-16 pilots using $400,000 missiles. 

As officials drag their feet on providing details about what exactly the objects were, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre won't say whether Biden scrambled fighter jets to shoot down benign and routine weather balloons. 

During remarks to reporters Monday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin gave a preview of how additional "objects" could be handled. 

"We will evaluate each and every event on its own merits, and we'll make decisions based upon the recommendations of the NORTHCOM NORAD commander, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and they'll make recommendations to me, and I'll evaluate and make recommendations to the President," Austin said. "Again, these three events, each of them presented a risk to safety of flight. We don't know if they were actually collecting intelligence, but because of the route that they took, out of an abundance of caution, we want to make sure we have the ability to examine what these things are and potentially what they were doing." 

This is what's really going on here: The Biden administration royally screwed up by allowing the Chinese spy balloon into the U.S. after watching it approach. Americans noticed right before Blinken's trip to China and then government allowed it to traverse the whole country with surveillance equipment. Now, after creating a lack of deterrence nightmare, they're in damage control mode -- shooting down 'objects' while refusing to identify what they are.



Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's What Dianne Feinstein Decided to Do in 2024 Spencer Brown
Biden to Sell More Oil From Strategic Reserve After Draining It to 40-Year Low Spencer Brown
So, That's the Reason Some California Lawmakers Want to Ban Police K-9s Matt Vespa
Michigan State, Guns, Facts, Thoughts, and Prayers Guy Benson
Biden's Damnable Lies About Catholicism Larry O'Connor
What a Surprise: MSU School Shooting Suspect Was Known to Police Before Attack Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oh, So That's What Dianne Feinstein Decided to Do in 2024 Spencer Brown