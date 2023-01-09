Red States Need To Stop Letting Academia Flip Us Off
Biden's Border Trip Slammed As 'Meaningless' and 'Hollow'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 09, 2023 9:50 AM
President Joe Biden finally visited the U.S.-Mexico "border" over the weekend after not only failing to do so while in the White House, but also during his multi-decade career as a U.S. Senator. 

The trip is being slammed by border state representatives as "hollow" and "meaningless" after Biden failed to go to the actual border, where he would have witnessed first hand the endless number of illegal crossings. 

Further, Biden and his administration are being accused of sanitizing the situation after illegal immigrants camped out on the streets of El Paso were cleared before Biden's arrival. 

Biden is in Mexico City today for a meeting with Mexican President Andres Obrador.

