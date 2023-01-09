Biden's Border Trip Slammed As 'Meaningless' and 'Hollow'

President Joe Biden finally visited the U.S.-Mexico "border" over the weekend after not only failing to do so while in the White House, but also during his multi-decade career as a U.S. Senator.

Watch: As Joe Biden leaves El Paso after his first visit, Fox’s @JonScottFNC notes: “The President had never visited. Well now he can say that he has, although he didn’t visit the site where the problems exist: he visited a processing facility.” pic.twitter.com/zjklXXKk7c — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 9, 2023

The trip is being slammed by border state representatives as "hollow" and "meaningless" after Biden failed to go to the actual border, where he would have witnessed first hand the endless number of illegal crossings.

As a Border Patrol wife, I know this. Biden’s “border visit” was meaningless & hollow. He won’t change.



On day 1, he stopped enforcing immigration laws, rolled back effective border policies, & tied the hands of our Border Patrol.



But, root causes & asylum apps…🙄 — Cassy Garcia (@CasandraLGarcia) January 9, 2023

Further, Biden and his administration are being accused of sanitizing the situation after illegal immigrants camped out on the streets of El Paso were cleared before Biden's arrival.

This is El Paso before Biden's visit and after his announcement he was coming to El Paso. We needed him to see what his policies have done to our Border cities and South Texas is still waiting for his Border visit.



Photos: Fit Fam El Paso pic.twitter.com/kLbOpBleEh — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) January 8, 2023

#WATCH | Reporter: “El Paso has cleared the downtown of these expansive migrant camps that have grown there in advance of the president’s arrival. Is the president going to see a sanitized version of El Paso when he arrives at the border?”



John Kirby: “…” pic.twitter.com/myBMcghxqt — El American (@ElAmerican_) January 7, 2023

Biden is in Mexico City today for a meeting with Mexican President Andres Obrador.