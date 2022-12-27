GOP Rep: Biden Admin is Acting as ‘Logistical Support for Drug Cartels’
Tipsheet

Biden Heads for Another Vacation as Title 42 Disaster Looms

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 27, 2022 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden is headed for another vacation, this time in St. Croix with First Lady Jill Biden and other members of his family. 

"The President and the First Lady will travel to St. Croix, United States Virgin Islands where they will celebrate the New Year with their family," the White House schedule states. 

They will return to the White House on Monday. 

The timing of Biden's latest vacation comes as the White House works to have Title 42 lifted, which will result in a catastrophic illegal immigration crush at the already overwhelmed border.

The Biden administration asked for Title 42 to be lifted, with a deadline of December 27, 2022. 

When asked recently why he hasn't visited the border, Biden said he had "more important things going on." Apparently vacation in St. Croix is one of those things. 

