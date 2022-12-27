Biden Heads for Another Vacation as Title 42 Disaster Looms

President Joe Biden is headed for another vacation, this time in St. Croix with First Lady Jill Biden and other members of his family.

"The President and the First Lady will travel to St. Croix, United States Virgin Islands where they will celebrate the New Year with their family," the White House schedule states.

They will return to the White House on Monday.

Watch: Fox’s Peter Doocy reports the Bidens will be heading tomorrow to St. Croix for a vacation over New Year: “The President has a lot on his plate and for the next few days he’ll be dealing with it from afar” pic.twitter.com/buiLCWA9Lw — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 27, 2022

The timing of Biden's latest vacation comes as the White House works to have Title 42 lifted, which will result in a catastrophic illegal immigration crush at the already overwhelmed border.

NEW: Several mass illegal crossings in Eagle Pass, TX overnight, including this group of several hundred that crossed before sunrise. Title 42 remains in effect, but most of the people crossing in this sector are from countries T42 isn’t enforced on, & majority are released. pic.twitter.com/tBPfhSzSRv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 21, 2022

🚨 BIDEN’S OPEN BORDER CRISIS 🚨



➡️ 233,740 border encounters in November, the THIRD HIGHEST monthly total under Biden



➡️ 4,282,214 *known* illegal border crossings under Biden + THOUSANDS of daily got-aways



Notably, these stats were not released until after the omnibus passed — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) December 24, 2022

Border Crisis: What Downtown El Paso Looks Like Before Title 42 Is Lifted



⁦@Julio_Rosas11⁩ https://t.co/ilPH2w1TTb — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 21, 2022

The Biden administration asked for Title 42 to be lifted, with a deadline of December 27, 2022.

KJP: "We remain under a court order to lift Title 42."@JacquiHeinrich: "But the administration sought to lift it!"



"But it is a court order."



"Started by you guys!" pic.twitter.com/PiQG2kvOhR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2022

When asked recently why he hasn't visited the border, Biden said he had "more important things going on." Apparently vacation in St. Croix is one of those things.