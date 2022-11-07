Vote Against Every Democrat Everywhere
Biden’s 'Border' Chaos Gives Voters 3.8 million Reasons to Boot Democrats
Joe Biden Is the King of Debt and Deficits
New Poll of Scientists Dispels Myth of Climate Change Consensus
The Morning After November 8th
What If/Then What for GOP?
Why Vote For Democrats Who Think You’re A Cockroach?
Let’s Put America First and Secure the Border
Why Midterm Voters Will Put Republicans in Power Across the US
Today's Election Should Be About One Issue: Pandemic Lockdowns
Democrats, Not 'Democracy,' at Risk Today
Missions for the New Congress
The Last Round of Polls Show Good News for Republicans
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism
Spanberger Canvasser: Hispanics Who Vote for Yesli Vega 'Get Confused' Because She 'Looks...
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Has a Suggestion About Who to Vote for on Tuesday

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 07, 2022 11:45 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk, who recently purchased the platform for $44 billion in an effort to promote free speech on the internet, is encouraging Americans to vote for Republicans on Election Day. 

For months polling has indicated independent voters have soured on Democrats. Just 20 percent of independent voters believe the country is headed in the right direction. 

Worse, the majority of voters believe President Joe Biden's so called accomplishments have been harmful to the country. 

Inflation and the economy remain top issues for voters heading into the polls Tuesday. As the White House continues to claim the economy is strong, 75 percent of Americans believe the country is in fact already in a recession. 


Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa
Working-Class Pennsylvanians: Here's Why We're Not Voting for Fetterman Mia Cathell
MSNBC Host Interrupts Hochul to Give Her a Reality Check About Crime Leah Barkoukis
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism Brad Slager
Democrats, Mainstream Media Acknowledge Kathy Hochul Is in Trouble Rebecca Downs
Prediction Time: What's Going to Happen Tomorrow? Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa