Elon Musk Has a Suggestion About Who to Vote for on Tuesday

Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk, who recently purchased the platform for $44 billion in an effort to promote free speech on the internet, is encouraging Americans to vote for Republicans on Election Day.

To independent-minded voters:



Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

For months polling has indicated independent voters have soured on Democrats. Just 20 percent of independent voters believe the country is headed in the right direction.

GALLUP POLL: Do you consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat or an Independent? (with Indie leaners)



Republican — 48% (R+6)

Democrat — 42%

Pure Indies no lean — 10%



Trends:

⦿ Oct 2018: 42/53 (D+11)

⦿ Oct 2014: 47/41 (R+6)

⦿ Oct 2010: 45/43 (R+2)https://t.co/IOe3jiubeU pic.twitter.com/HiQdI6Kqkd — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 6, 2022

Ahead of the #midterms, here’s the share of adults in each party who say things in the United States are generally going in the right direction:



Democrats: 49%

Independents: 20%

Republicans: 8%



*As of Oct. 31, 2022https://t.co/dGUAioj2Pg pic.twitter.com/OkWhcaDzRX — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) November 5, 2022

Worse, the majority of voters believe President Joe Biden's so called accomplishments have been harmful to the country.

Over the last few days, POTUS has asserted that Democratic governance "is working" & voters "want more" of his policies. A top Dem pollster has warned this is the party's worst-performing message, but Biden is sticking with it. He wants & deserves a referendum on this: pic.twitter.com/vieG82TqdC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 7, 2022

Inflation and the economy remain top issues for voters heading into the polls Tuesday. As the White House continues to claim the economy is strong, 75 percent of Americans believe the country is in fact already in a recession.

Even CNN has to concede the key finding of their own poll: 75% of Americans know we are in a Recession.



Radical Dems, consequently, face a wipeout on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/v5IIFHFH2t — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 4, 2022



