China

Biden Plans to 'Manage' Beijing Retaliation Against the U.S.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 03, 2022 2:45 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Los Angeles Times, Jay L. Clendenin, Pool)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the White House response to China's repeated threats of retaliation after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Jean-Pierre reiterated that U.S. policy toward China has not changed and said President Joe Biden plans to "manage what Beijing decides to do." 

"There's no reason for Beijing to turn this visit, which is consistent with longstanding U.S. policy into some sort of crisis. There is no reason to do that. We have been very clear there is no change in the One China Policy. The United States does not seek and does not want a crisis here but we are prepared to manage what Beijing plans to do," Jean-Pierre said. "We are prepared to manage what Beijing chooses to do." 

The comments came shortly after the Chinese Foreign Minister threatened punishment against the U.S.  

Meanwhile, the Chinese military continues to conduct live fire drills after surrounding Taiwan and shutting off shipping lanes. 

