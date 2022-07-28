China

China Threatens the U.S. After Call With Biden

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 28, 2022 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
China Threatens the U.S. After Call With Biden

Source: AP Photo/Los Angeles Times, Jay L. Clendenin, Pool

President Joe Biden held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday afternoon as the communist country continues demands for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not to visit Taiwan in August. 

After the call, the Chinese Communist Party released a readout. It made clear Xi threatened the United States during the call with "fire." 

Meanwhile, Biden's version of the call was much more tame. 

"The call was a part of the Biden Administration's efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC and responsibly manage our differences and work together where our interests align. The call follows the two leaders' conversation on March 18th and a series of conversations between high-level U.S. and PRC officials," the White House released in a statement. "The two presidents discussed a range of issues important to the bilateral relationship and other regional and global issues, and tasked their teams to continue following up on today's conversation, in particular to address climate change and health security. On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

Pelosi's trip is still planned. Republicans are backing her up while the White House grovels to the CCP. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Tipping Point': DC Mayor Calls Out National Guard to Handle Influx of Illegal Immigrants In the City
Julio Rosas
Kamala Harris Called and Thanked Physician Involved in 10-Year-Old's Abortion
Madeline Leesman
House Republicans Have a Plan to Get Back at Manchin for Agreeing to Deal with Schumer
Rebecca Downs
Biden Refuses to Take Questions After Recession-Denying Remarks
Spencer Brown
Whistleblowers Claim the FBI Is Cooking the Books on Domestic Extremism Data
Katie Pavlich

CNN Grills Dem Senator About His Party's Hypocritical Midterm Strategy
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular