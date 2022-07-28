China Threatens the U.S. After Call With Biden

President Joe Biden held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday afternoon as the communist country continues demands for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not to visit Taiwan in August.

After the call, the Chinese Communist Party released a readout. It made clear Xi threatened the United States during the call with "fire."

"Those who play with fire will only get burnt," the Chinese president told Biden during a phone call. "Hope the U.S. side can see this clearly."



China firmly opposes Taiwan independence and the interference of external forces, Xi said. — Hümeyra Pamuk (@humeyra_pamuk) July 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Biden's version of the call was much more tame.

"The call was a part of the Biden Administration's efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC and responsibly manage our differences and work together where our interests align. The call follows the two leaders' conversation on March 18th and a series of conversations between high-level U.S. and PRC officials," the White House released in a statement. "The two presidents discussed a range of issues important to the bilateral relationship and other regional and global issues, and tasked their teams to continue following up on today's conversation, in particular to address climate change and health security. On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

Pelosi's trip is still planned. Republicans are backing her up while the White House grovels to the CCP.

I don't often agree with Pelosi's policies but I believe we can't allow the #CCP to dictate whether our elected leaders are allowed to visit Taiwan.



What kind of message would it send to our allies and our adversaries if Pelosi and Biden allow the bully that is China win? pic.twitter.com/Qqn3PBcKYe — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 27, 2022