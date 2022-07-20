Biden Berates a Democrat Controlled Congress While Vowing New Executive Orders

Speaking in front of a shuttered coal mine in Brayton Point, Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden berated a Democrat controlled Congress for failing to pass his radical and painful energy agenda. Biden traveled to Massachusetts on Air Force One and arrived in a fleet of SUVs.

BIDEN: "Since Congress is not acting as it should...we're not getting many Republican votes, this is an emergency." pic.twitter.com/btS0WdRISh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2022

Joe Biden's massive motorcade of gas guzzling SUVs arrives ahead of his speech on climate change pic.twitter.com/w8tWCaxN3o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2022

During his remarks Biden cited Republicans as the culprit for his stalled agenda, but Democrats control the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in Washington D.C.

Shortly before the remarks, the White House sent a "fact sheet" detailing how Biden plans to use his pen to implement a climate agenda opposed by the vast majority of Americans. They claim his new executive orders will, "Protect communities from extreme heat and dangerous climate impacts, lower cooling costs for communities suffering from extreme heat and expand offshore wind opportunities and jobs."

"Since Congress is not acting on this emergency, President Biden will. In the coming weeks, President Biden will announce additional executive actions," the White House said, falsely claiming there is a climate emergency. "Since President Biden set a bold goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, the Administration has approved the first large-scale projects and new wind energy areas."

Meanwhile, Americans are worried about the future and struggling to pay their bills as energy prices skyrocket.