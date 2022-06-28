Sonia Sotomayor Blunts Hillary Clinton's Attack on Clarence Thomas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 28, 2022 10:00 AM
Source: (Democratic National Convention via AP)

During an interview with CBS Mornings Tuesday, twice failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton launched an attack on the character of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. 

But just two weeks ago liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who works with Justice Thomas nearly every day, detailed how kind and generous he is. 

"I suspect that I have disagreed with him more than any other Justice...and yet, Justice Thomas is the one Justice in the building that literally knows every employees's name. Every one of them. And not only does he know their names, he remembers their families' names and histories. He's the first one to go up to someone when you're walking with him and say, 'Is your son okay? How is your daughter doing in college?' He's the first one that when my step father died, sent me flowers in Florida," Sotomayor said. 

"He is a man who cares deeply about the [Supreme] Court as an institution, about the people who work there, but about people. He has a different vision than I do about how to help people and about their responsibilities to help themselves. I've often said to people Justice Thomas believes that every person can pull themselves up by their bootstraps. I believe that some people can't get to their bootstraps without help. They need someone to help them lift their foot up so they can reach those bootstraps," she continued. "That's a very philosophy of life, but I think we share a common understanding about people and kindness towards them. That's why I can be friends with him and still continue our daily battle over our difference of opinion on cases." 

As usual, Clinton was projecting her own grievances and bitter character onto Justice Thomas. 

