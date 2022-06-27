Chicago

The Mayor of America's Bloodiest City Is Shouting at Justice Clarence Thomas

Source: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Dozens of people were shot and were five were killed in Chicago over the weekend, including a 5-year-old girl. 

"At least five people were killed -- including a 5-month-old girl and a 17-year-old boy -- and 28 people were wounded in shootings across the city this weekend, Chicago police say. Authorities say that an infant girl was inside of a vehicle at the location when another vehicle approached and a person inside opened fire, striking the baby in the head. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead," NBC News 5 in Chicago reports

"Police say a second victim, a 41-year-old man, was in another vehicle and was shot near the eye. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital," the report continues. "No suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting."

With suspects still on the run, what was the Windy City's Mayor Lori Lightfoot focused on?  Shouting at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from a concert stage. 

Violence in Chicago is expected to get worse over the upcoming July 4 weekend.

