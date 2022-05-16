Inflation

White House and Jeff Bezos Snipe at Each Other Over Inflation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 16, 2022 3:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, is taking the White House to task over President Joe Biden's latest claims tax increases will help reduce inflation. 

The criticism prompted the White House to issue an official statement pushing back. 

“It doesn't require a huge leap to figure out why one of the wealthiest individuals on Earth opposes an economic agenda for the middle class that cuts some of the biggest costs families face, fights inflation for the long haul, and adds to the historic deficit reduction the President is achieving by asking the richest taxpayers and corporations to pay their fair share. It's also unsurprising that this tweet comes after the President met with labor organizers, including Amazon employees," the White House released in a statement to The Washington Post. 

The statement prompted Bezos to essentially credit Republican Senators, along with Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, for killing Biden's disastrous Build Back Better agenda last year. Sinema has repeatedly said she opposes increasing the corporate tax rate. 

