It Begins: Freedom Convoy Organizer Arrested in Canada

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 17, 2022 7:45 PM
The organizer of the Canadian trucker Freedom Convoy has been arrested. Authorities took Chris Barber into custody Thursday night. 

"Barber, who is currently in police custody and is expected to face criminal charges, has been described as one of the key leaders of the protest in Ottawa, which has now hit the three-week mark," CBC News reports. "Earlier this month, Barber responded to criticism the protest was negatively affecting Ottawa residents by saying organizers had 'empathy' for local residents. 'We understand your frustration and genuinely wish there was another way for us to get our message across, but the responsibility for your inconvenience lies squarely on the shoulders of politicians who have [preferred] to vilify and call us names rather than engage in respectful, serious dialogue,' he said at the time."

Barber's arrest comes just days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to clamp down on the peaceful protest, which only asks for vaccine mandates and other Wuhan coronavirus restrictions to be lifted. The Canadian government is hunting down convoy participants and freezing bank accounts belonging to anyone who donated to their cause. 

