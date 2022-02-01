Supreme Court

Oh, So That’s Who Leaked Justice Breyer’s Retirement

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Feb 01, 2022 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Oh, So That’s Who Leaked Justice Breyer’s Retirement

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Last week news broke Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer was retiring. But the news didn't come from the Court or from Breyer himself, prompting anger and frustration. 

One day later, Breyer joined President Joe Biden at the White House to officially announce his retirement.

The news leaked and immediately raised questions about who revealed the decision without Breyer's permission. Now we know White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain reportedly shared the news with a number of Democratic Senators on Capitol Hill, eventually making it to the media. 

"So I think it must have been Wednesday morning when I received a surprise call at 9:30 a.m. from Ron Klain, not a usual person to call me. I think the first time he's ever called me. He said the president wanted me to know that Stephen Breyer was about to announce his retirement from the court and they were telling a limited number of people and that I should keep it confidential," Sen. Dick Durbin told reporters Monday. "That’s what confidential on Capitol Hill leads to, I guess."

Meanwhile as President Joe Biden's approval rating continues to tank, Klain's future at the White House is uncertain. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE: Spencer Brown and Julio Rosas Discuss Biden's Border Crisis
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Florida Teen Wins Appeal to Seek An Abortion Without Parental Consent
Madeline Leesman

Calls for DHS Secretary to Be Impeached If He Will Not Step Down Intensify
Julio Rosas
Surprise: In Addition to More Mask Hypocrisy, Gavin Newsom Busted For CRT Gaslighting
Guy Benson
Iran Is 'Weeks, Not Months' Away from Nuclear Breakout: State Department
Spencer Brown
'That's Just Flat Wrong': AP Reporter Confronts State Department Spokesman Over Russia-Ukraine
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular