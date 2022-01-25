Joe Biden

Biden Filled His Empty Tuesday Schedule With an Ice Cream Run

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 25, 2022 3:20 PM
Biden Filled His Empty Tuesday Schedule With an Ice Cream Run

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki seemed stumped earlier today when she was asked about President Joe Biden's seemingly empty Tuesday schedule. 

But around 1:41 p.m. President Joe Biden was on the move to a boutique on Capitol Hill. During his visit, he talked about Russia and a potential invasion into Ukraine. 

“I made it clear to Putin early on if he went into Ukraine there would be consequences," Biden said. "We have no intention of putting American forces or NATO forces in Ukraine. But we I said they're going to be serious economic consequences if he moves. can you tell me what do you think sir, that the risk of an invasion is increasing or decreasing or steady just as it has been these recently." 

After departing, Biden headed to a local ice cream shop. 

Around 3 p.m. Biden returned to the Oval Office. A lid on the day was called at 3:05 pm. 

