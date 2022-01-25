Biden Filled His Empty Tuesday Schedule With an Ice Cream Run

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki seemed stumped earlier today when she was asked about President Joe Biden's seemingly empty Tuesday schedule.

Jen Psaki struggles to explain why Biden’s schedule is so empty today. pic.twitter.com/Xh00o8jD8G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2022

But around 1:41 p.m. President Joe Biden was on the move to a boutique on Capitol Hill. During his visit, he talked about Russia and a potential invasion into Ukraine.

“I made it clear to Putin early on if he went into Ukraine there would be consequences," Biden said. "We have no intention of putting American forces or NATO forces in Ukraine. But we I said they're going to be serious economic consequences if he moves. can you tell me what do you think sir, that the risk of an invasion is increasing or decreasing or steady just as it has been these recently."

President Biden to reporters while shopping in Washington, DC: "There's been no change in the posture of the Russian forces." pic.twitter.com/UNsVQubXCi — CSPAN (@cspan) January 25, 2022

BIDEN: "If [Putin] were to move in with all those forces, it would be the largest invasion since World War 2. It would change the world." pic.twitter.com/fQTdNcuHFT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 25, 2022

After departing, Biden headed to a local ice cream shop.

Around 3 p.m. Biden returned to the Oval Office. A lid on the day was called at 3:05 pm.