Pete Buttigieg

White House Touts Buttigieg Visit to LA Ports...Months into the Supply Chain Crisis

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
White House Touts Buttigieg Visit to LA Ports...Months into the Supply Chain Crisis

Source: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Months into the supply chain crisis, with empty grocery stores shelves in cities across the country, the White House is touting a trip made by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttieg this week to busy ports in California. For weeks, boats have been sitting offshore with goods unable to be offloaded and delivered. 

"Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Tuesday, highlighting improvements that have come under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Supply Chain Task Force," the White House released in a statement. "Early in the day, Secretary Buttigieg met with labor leaders and state officials to discuss the Emerging Projects Agreement between DOT and California, which supports innovative integrated projects to facilitate the movement of imports and exports in the state."

"After the meeting, Secretary Buttigieg took a boat tour from the Port of Los Angeles to the Port of Long Beach, where representatives from the ports updated him on port operations and highlighted how recent DOT investments helped improve the movement of goods," the statement continues. "On arriving at the Port of Long Beach, Secretary Buttigieg held a press conference highlighting a recent $52 million grant to the Port of Long Beach, progress of the Supply Chain Task Force, and how Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments will help modernize the movement of goods in California in the future years."

But the supply chain crisis is far from over and actually getting worse. 

When the supply chain crunch started to compound over the summer, Buttigieg was nowhere to be found. After a search, it was revealed he was on a three-month long paternity leave, during which he traveled to Chicago to film a documentary about himself.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

The Biden Administration Is Compiling Lists of the Unvaccinated
Matt Vespa

New Poll Shows Biden Approval Absolutely Collapsing
Spencer Brown
McConnell Holds Nothing Back in Scorched Earth Rebuttal to Biden
Katie Pavlich
Biden Top Economic Adviser: 'I Would Not Say that We Got It Wrong' on Inflation Because...
VIP
Julio Rosas
Is Everyone On Drugs? People Are Really Floating...Biden-Cheney 2024
Matt Vespa
Biden's Epic Collapse Has Democrats Desperately Looking to Hillary Clinton for Salvation
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular