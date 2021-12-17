Biden Makes False Claim About Desegregation Before Saying Something Even More Bizarre

Speaking to graduates of South Carolina State University Friday morning, a historically black college, President Joe Biden made the claim he helped end segregation in movie theaters and restaurants. By his own admission, that isn't true.

Joe Biden tells HBCU graduates that he “desegregated restaurants and movie theaters” during the Civil Rights movement.



This is completely FALSE. pic.twitter.com/umUMAtlpsP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2021

Biden in 1987: “I was not an activist...I was not out marching. I was not down in Selma.”pic.twitter.com/N1N2GTTd8w https://t.co/o862ySTLb9 — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) December 17, 2021

Then, Biden made the bizarre claim that, unlike their white counterparts, black entrepreneurs don't have lawyers.

BIDEN: "We learned there's no difference between a black entrepreneur and a white entrepreneur in success, except the black entrepreneur usually doesn't have a lawyer..." pic.twitter.com/EclpanYL34 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 17, 2021

As a reminder, Biden was opposed to busing in the 1970s and was confronted about it by Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

"On this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats."



An emotional Kamala Harris to Joe Biden, on segregationists, the history of bussing, and racism in America. pic.twitter.com/xrwR7DkMjL — Alyson Metzger (@AlysonMetzger) March 8, 2020

Further, he said he didn't want his kids to grow up in a "racial jungle."

In the quote, which appears to come from a congressional hearing related to anti-busing legislation, Biden emphasized wanting to "insure we do have orderly integration of society," adding he was "not just talking about education but all of society." He then said: "Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point. We have got to make some move on this."

He also spoke at the 2010 funeral for former KKK member and longtime Democratic Senator Robert Byrd.