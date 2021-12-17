Joe Biden

Biden Makes False Claim About Desegregation Before Saying Something Even More Bizarre

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Speaking to graduates of South Carolina State University Friday morning, a historically black college, President Joe Biden made the claim he helped end segregation in movie theaters and restaurants. By his own admission, that isn't true. 

Then, Biden made the bizarre claim that, unlike their white counterparts, black entrepreneurs don't have lawyers. 

As a reminder, Biden was opposed to busing in the 1970s and was confronted about it by Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. 

Further, he said he didn't want his kids to grow up in a "racial jungle.

In the quote, which appears to come from a congressional hearing related to anti-busing legislation, Biden emphasized wanting to "insure we do have orderly integration of society," adding he was "not just talking about education but all of society."

He then said: "Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point. We have got to make some move on this."

He also spoke at the 2010 funeral for former KKK member and longtime Democratic Senator Robert Byrd. 

