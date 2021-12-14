Genocide

Blinken's New Call to 'Prevent Genocide' Doesn’t Mention China

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 12:45 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Late last week Secretary of State Antony Blinked issued a new call to "prevent genocide."

"December 9 marks the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of Victims of the Crime of Genocide and the Prevention of this Crime, offering a moment to reflect upon the great evil that exists in our world and to recommit ourselves to do everything in our power to stop it. People of goodwill everywhere have a duty to remember, to grieve, to speak out, to reaffirm the dignity of victims of genocide and other atrocity crimes, and to pursue justice for these acts," Blinken released in a statement. "Victims of these crimes are not merely numbers.  They are mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, family and community members, friends, neighbors, human beings.  Our hearts break for all victims, survivors, and families and loved ones affected by this brutal and heinous crime."

"On this day of remembrance, let us recommit to use all the tools at our disposal in a collective effort to prevent and respond to genocide and other atrocities. Let us speak out against Holocaust denial and distortion and the denial of genocide in all its forms," he continued. "Let us oppose those who would manufacture distrust in the institutions of justice, deny the common humanity of their neighbors, and exploit the pain of victims. Let us seek justice. There are no more important tasks."

Despite Blinken saying there are "no more important tasks," and that we must speak out against "distortion and the denial of genocide in all its forms," his statement failed to mention the ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs in China. 

The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly denied genocide against the Uyghur population is happening and regularly distorts the reality that millions of Uyghurs have been forced into concentration camps. 

Could it be because former Secretary of State John Kerry and current Biden Climate Czar is allowing the genocide to proceed so long as Uyghurs build solar panels to satisfy the left's agenda? 

