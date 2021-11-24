Biden Calls an Early Lid Ahead of Swanky Vacation

President Joe Biden arrived in Nantucket last night for a long holiday weekend at a compound belonging to billionaire equity investor David Rubenstein.

On Wednesday morning, Biden called an early lid.

"Good morning from Nantucket where the White House called a travel photo lid at 9:52 am, shortly before the pool's 10 am call time," the White House pool report states. "There was nothing public on POTUS' schedule for today. Pooler has asked for a readout of any calls or activities and will pass along anything received."

Biden's swanky getaway comes as the price of goods and basic items, including staples for a Thanksgiving meal, continues to skyrocket.

Before Biden's departure, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attempted to downplay concerns about the optics of the trip and the reality Americans are facing at the grocery store.

"I don't know if you've cooked a turkey before, but a 20-pound turkey is a pretty big turkey. I think we can all agree. They're about one dollar more. So, not to minimize that -- any increase in prices is something the President is concerned about, as is evidenced by his announcement today and as his efforts to push forward on additional relief for the American people," Psaki said. "But I just want to be clear that there are abundance of turkeys available. They're about one dollar more for a 20-pound bird, which is a huge bird if you're feeding a very big family. And that's something that, again, we've been working to make sure people have more money in their pockets to address it as the economy is turning back on."

Doocy: "What message does it send to the middle-class Americans President Biden says that he's trying to help who are struggling this wk to cover the cost of the most expensive Thanksgiving ever that [he] is going to take a few days off at a billionaire's compound in Nantucket?" pic.twitter.com/HEHujl2Do5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 23, 2021

The 2021 Thanksgiving meal is expected to be the most expensive on record for American families.