Winsome Sears Charms America After Virginia Victory

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Nov 03, 2021
On Tuesday night, Virginia voters elected Winsome Sears to become the next lieutenant governor of the Commonwealth. As the first woman and first black woman to hold the office, her election is historic. 

At the Republican election party in Chantilly Tuesday night, Sears' gave a victory speech and introduced herself to America. As the crowd cheered, Sears said she wasn't interested in making history, but in improving the state. 

"I'm here because of you. I'm here because you voted for me. I'm here because you put your trust in me. Thank you!" Sears said. "I'm telling you that what you are looking at is the American Dream. The American Dream. When my father came to this country, August 11 of 1963, he came at the height of the Civil Rights Movement from Jamaica. He came and I said, 'But it was such a bad time for us, why did you come?' And he said, 'Because America is where the jobs and the opportunities were.' He only came with $1.75."

"He came and got me when I was six years old. When I stepped on that Pan Am Boeing 737 and landed at JFK, I landed in a new world," she continued. "I not even first generation American. When I joined the Marine Corps I was still a Jamaican, but this country had done so much for me I was willing, willing, to die for this country. USA!" 

