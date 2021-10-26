Teachers Union President Makes Major Admission About ‘Parental Rights’

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, the woman who kept schools closed for more than a year -- even after the union was given every accommodation -- is finally admitting how she feels about parental rights in public schools.

The peice Weingarten tweeted is titled, "Parents claim they have the right to shape their kids’ school curriculum. They don’t." It frames parents concerned about critical race theory and pornographic literature in school libraries as engaging in "paranoid politics."

The “paranoid style” of politics is particularly useful as a mechanism for organizing opposition. Republicans have worked to ensure that their base turns out in force by stoking White racial grievance. The recent firestorm over critical race theory is a perfect case in point. Republicans gain an electoral advantage by convincing their base that White children are being taught to hate themselves, their families and their country. Whether this supposed attack on the American way of life is being coordinated by Black Lives Matter activists, Marxist educators or antifa operatives, the point, as Hofstadter observed, is to generate an enemy “thought of as being totally evil and totally unappeasable.”

Concerned parents aren't paranoid and the problems that exist in the public school system are very real.