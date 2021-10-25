Media Bias

Donald Trump Jr. Thanks Washington Post for the 'Greatest Correction in History'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 10:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Over the weekend, The Washington Post published a story about Donald Trump Jr. speaking at a recent event in Georgia.

"The former president's son, Donald Trump Jr., has repeatedly promoted the meme, and the original chant, on his social media feeds. At a speech in Georgia, he took the stage after the crowd had been chanting, 'USA! USA!' and roared, 'There's a couple other chants I've been hearing going around. Have you heard the other one that's been going around?' The crowd took the cue and broke into cries of 'Let's go Brandon,'" the paper originally reported. 

But they misquoted the crowd and Trump Jr. demanded a correction. 

After hours of pressure, the paper finally issued a correction. 

"Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly said a crowd broke into a 'Let's go Brandon' chant during a Donald Trump Jr. speech in Georgia. The crowd broke into a 'F--- Joe Biden!' chant at that speech in September. The error, which was inserted by an editor, has been corrected," the paper stated. 

Most Popular