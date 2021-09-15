Will Milley Keep His Job? Psaki Just Explained

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended General Mark Milley and justified actions he took to usurp the authority of former President Donald Trump by helping the Chinese communist party in the final months of his term.

"The President has complete confidence in his leadership, his patriotism, and his fidelity to our Constitution," Psaki said. "The president believes he is patriotic. His fidelity to the constitution is unquestionable."

Psaki justified Milley's behavior and argued it was necessary due to Trump "fomenting an insurrection."

.@PressSec: "This president, this current president, who follows the Constitution, who's not fomenting an insurrection, who follows the rule of law, has complete confidence in Chairman Milley."

Before Psaki came to the lectern, Milley released a statement through a spokesperson about allegations he made secret calls to China.

“The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs regularly communicates with Chiefs of Defense across the world, including with China and Russia. These conversations remain vital to improving mutual understanding of U.S. national security interests, reducing tensions, providing clarity and avoiding unintended consequences or conflict," Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said. "His calls with the Chinese and others in October and January were in keeping with these duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability. All calls from the Chairman to his counterparts, including those reported, are staffed, coordinated and communicated with the Department of Defense and the interagency."

"Also in keeping with his responsibilities as senior military advisor to the President and Secretary of Defense, General Milley frequently conducts meetings with uniformed leaders across the Services to ensure all leaders are aware of current issues. The meeting regarding nuclear weapons protocols was to remind uniformed leaders in the Pentagon of the long-established and robust procedures in light of media reporting on the subject," the statement continues. "General Milley continues to act and advise within his authority in the lawful tradition of civilian control of the military and his oath to the Constitution.”