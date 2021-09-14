Trump Responds: 'Dumba**' Milley Should Be Tried For Treason

Former President Donald Trump is responding to reports General Mark Milley reassured China's People's Liberal Army General Li Zuocheng he would give the communist government a heads up should an attack be ordered by the then commander-in-chief.

"If the story of 'Dumbass' General Mark Milley, the same failed leader who engineered the worst withdrawal from a country, Afghanistan, in U.S. history, leaving behind many dead and wounded soldiers, many American citizens, and $85 Billion worth of the newest and most sophisticated Military equipment in the world, and our Country’s reputation, is true, then I assume he would be tried for TREASON in that he would have been dealing with his Chinese counterpart behind the President’s back and telling China that he would be giving them notification 'of an attack.' Can’t do that!" Trump released in a statement Tuesday night.

"The good news is that the story is Fake News concocted by a weak and ineffective General together with two authors who I refused to give an interview to because they write fiction, not fact. Actions should be taken immediately against Milley, and better generals in our Military, of which we have many, should get involved so that another Afghanistan disaster never happens again. Remember, I was the one who took out 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. Milley said it couldn’t be done!" he continued. "For the record, I never even thought of attacking China—and China knows that. The people that fabricated the story are sick and demented, and the people who print it are just as bad. In fact, I’m the only President in decades who didn’t get the U.S. into a war—a well known fact that is seldom reported."

Just before Trump issued his response, the Pentagon confirmed Milley's calls and said they were "routine."

I am told that Gen Milley had 2 routine calls with his Chinese counterpart and more than a dozen calls with NATO allies after Jan 6 to reassure them the US government was stable and to reassure China that the US did not plan a surprise attack, an effort to avoid misunderstanding. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 14, 2021