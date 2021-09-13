Fauci Wants a Vaccine Mandate For Domestic Flights and Other Travel

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology with taxpayer dollars, is getting behind Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandates for interstate travel on domestic flights, trains and other transportation.

“I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated," Fauci said in an upcoming interview with TheSkimm.

Previously, Fauci said vaccine mandates were unlikely.

They promised no vaccine mandate. They lied. pic.twitter.com/14CXCt1c9D — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 9, 2021

Last week White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration wasn't ruling out the possibility of a vaccination requirement for travel. Illegal aliens are exempt. American citizens working for companies employing more than 100 people, are not.

DOOCY: Vaccination "is a requirement for people at a business with more than 100 people, but it's not a requirement for migrants at the border. Why?"@PressSec says "that's correct" without offering ANY explanation as to why. pic.twitter.com/XgJeKirfII — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 202

Meanwhile over in Vice President Kamala Harris' office, they're echoing President Biden's argument that they are "protecting the vaccinated."