Illegal Immigration

Biden Has a New Strategy to Sneak Amnesty Across the Finish Line

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 1:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Has a New Strategy to Sneak Amnesty Across the Finish Line

Source: (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday, President Joe Biden said he believes amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants living in the United States should be included in the budget reconciliation process. 

After last week's ruling on DACA, when U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen ruled the program is illegal and unconstitutional, the Biden administration jumped into action and immediately pushed for amnesty through budget reconciliation. Democrats on Capitol Hill are also onboard. 

The Senate Parliamentarian will interpret whether the rules allow for an amnesty program to be pass through the budget reconciliation process. Those who watch the Senate closely say it's a long shot, but anything is possible. 

Recommended
Are There Any Good Apples at the FBI?
Kurt Schlichter
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Parents Sue D.C. Mayor, Other Officials for Allowing Minors to Receive Vaccine Without Parental Consent
Landon Mion
McConnell's Refusal to Cave to Trump Saved the Fillibuster
Landon Mion
Delta Panic Spreads: NYC Health Committee Chairman Wants to Bring Back the City's Mask Mandate for All
Spencer Brown
Fed Up Democrat Border Town Sues DHS to Stop Relocating Migrants to Their Area
Julio Rosas
Senators Urge U.S. Olympic Committee to Prohibit Athletes from Using Digital Yuan in 2022 Olympics
Madeline Leesman
Marsha Blackburn on Facebook Censorship: We Shouldn't 'Mirror Authoritarian Regimes' Like Cuba
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular