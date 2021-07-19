Biden Has a New Strategy to Sneak Amnesty Across the Finish Line

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday, President Joe Biden said he believes amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants living in the United States should be included in the budget reconciliation process.

#BREAKING: President Biden says, "The budget bill is an appropriate way to get around the filibuster to be able to make a judgement as to whether or not they should have a pathway [to citizenship] -- that's for the parliamentarian to decide, not for Joe Biden to decide." pic.twitter.com/1tUodDkhJq — Forbes (@Forbes) July 19, 2021

After last week's ruling on DACA, when U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen ruled the program is illegal and unconstitutional, the Biden administration jumped into action and immediately pushed for amnesty through budget reconciliation. Democrats on Capitol Hill are also onboard.

To all the Dreamers out there experiencing fear and uncertainty, know that @POTUS and I believe strongly that your home is America. You deserve a permanent solution. Through Reconciliation or other means, the time is now for Congress to provide a pathway to citizenship. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 17, 2021

The Senate Parliamentarian will interpret whether the rules allow for an amnesty program to be pass through the budget reconciliation process. Those who watch the Senate closely say it's a long shot, but anything is possible.