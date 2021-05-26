After cancelling an investigation by the Trump administration into the origins of Wuhan coronavirus, deferring to the corrupt World Health Organization and the Chinese Communist Party, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he has directed the U.S. intelligence community to "double their efforts" to get to the bottom of how the pandemic started.

"As of today, the U.S. Intelligence Community has 'coalesced around two likely scenarios' but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question. Here is their current position: 'while two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter – each with low or moderate confidence – the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other," Biden released in a statement.

"I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days. As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China. I have also asked that this effort include work by our National Labs and other agencies of our government to augment the Intelligence Community’s efforts. And I have asked the Intelligence Community to keep Congress fully apprised of its work," he continued. "The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence."

The news comes as evidence increasingly shows Wuhan coronavirus was built in the Wuhan Institute of Virology through gain of function research, which the National Institute of Health funded with Dr. Anthony Fauci at the helm.