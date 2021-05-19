After Defending His Home from a BLM Mob, Mark McCloskey Is Running for Senate

Last summer attorney Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia defended themselves against a violent Black Lives Matter mob that broke down their gate and threatened to kill them. St. Louis' far left prosecutor, Kim Gardner, charged them with a felony after allowing rioters go free. She was taken off of the case for misconduct.

Now, Mark McCloskey is running for U.S. Senate.

“America is at a crossroads. Do we want to preserve our traditions and our way of life, or do we want the cancel culture mobs to destroy everything we’ve built? After traveling across the great state of Missouri over the past 11 months, it’s clear Missourians want a fighter in the US Senate," McCloskey said about his campaign.

“I’ve spent 36 years fighting for the rights of my fellow Missourians. And Missourians want a fighter who will stand up against cancel culture, the poison of critical race theory, the violent mobs and rising crime, and the spread of socialism," he continues. “After being encouraged to run by people all over Missouri, today I’m announcing that I’m entering the race for US Senate to fight for Missouri values. I want to thank Senator Blunt for his years of service to the state of Missouri, his legacy will be unmatched, and he represented everything that a public servant should be.”

An angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family, I took a stand to defend them.



I am a proven fighter against the mob



When the mob comes to destroy our home, our state, our nation— I’ll defend it



I will NEVER BACK DOWN



Help me FIGHT BACK ?? https://t.co/8N8o1yxN6C pic.twitter.com/jR8ieWdkCc — Mark McCloskey (@Mark__McCloskey) May 19, 2021

McCloskey discussed his decision with Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tuesday night.