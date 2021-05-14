Jen Psaki

Psaki Grilled Over the Timing of CDC Changing Mask Guidelines

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 14, 2021 3:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Psaki Grilled Over the Timing of CDC Changing Mask Guidelines

Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control officially announced individuals fully vaccinated for Wuhan coronavirus do not need to wear a mask, inside or outside. 

But the timing of the announcement, which coincides with a terrible news week for President Joe Biden, is suspicious. It is especially questionable considering CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky was nearly in tears during Senate testimony earlier in the week and said the pandemic is preventing her teenaged son from going to camp. 

During the daily briefing at the White House Friday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki insisted the guidelines were not changed for political reasons and that officials are "following the science." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Will There Be An Ethics Investigation After Eric Swalwell Blew Up at GOP Staffer?
Matt Vespa
MSNBC Host Maddow on CDC's New Guidelines on Masks: I'll Need to Stop Viewing the Unmasked as Threats
Matt Vespa
Why Are We Continuing to Punish Our Children?
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Survived Another Traumatizing 'Assault' on the Hill...But It's Not What You Think
Matt Vespa
This Repeated Comparison to the GOP is Beyond Messed Up
Rebecca Downs
Biden's Trade Representative Supported IP Protections Until She Didn't
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular