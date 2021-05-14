Psaki Grilled Over the Timing of CDC Changing Mask Guidelines

On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control officially announced individuals fully vaccinated for Wuhan coronavirus do not need to wear a mask, inside or outside.
Big news from the CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask – indoors or outdoors, in most settings.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2021
We’ve gotten this far. Whether you choose to get vaccinated or wear a mask, please protect yourself until we get to the finish line. pic.twitter.com/XI4yPmhWaD
But the timing of the announcement, which coincides with a terrible news week for President Joe Biden, is suspicious. It is especially questionable considering CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky was nearly in tears during Senate testimony earlier in the week and said the pandemic is preventing her teenaged son from going to camp.
Just a reminder that 2 days ago Walensky said she’s not letting her vaccinated son go to camp this summer so this is totally in line with her regular disjointed messaging. https://t.co/MX1OzMbv36— Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 13, 2021
During the daily briefing at the White House Friday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki insisted the guidelines were not changed for political reasons and that officials are "following the science."
Doocy closed by calling out the Biden CDC director Dr. Walkensky for going on TV the night before the announcement about vaccinated people no longer needing to mask or social distance and sayingg the science wasn't there yet to allow for such a move.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 14, 2021
Of course, Psaki deflected. pic.twitter.com/W3DMINrDop