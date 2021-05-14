Psaki Grilled Over the Timing of CDC Changing Mask Guidelines

On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control officially announced individuals fully vaccinated for Wuhan coronavirus do not need to wear a mask, inside or outside.

Big news from the CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask – indoors or outdoors, in most settings.



We’ve gotten this far. Whether you choose to get vaccinated or wear a mask, please protect yourself until we get to the finish line. pic.twitter.com/XI4yPmhWaD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2021

But the timing of the announcement, which coincides with a terrible news week for President Joe Biden, is suspicious. It is especially questionable considering CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky was nearly in tears during Senate testimony earlier in the week and said the pandemic is preventing her teenaged son from going to camp.

Just a reminder that 2 days ago Walensky said she’s not letting her vaccinated son go to camp this summer so this is totally in line with her regular disjointed messaging. https://t.co/MX1OzMbv36 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 13, 2021

During the daily briefing at the White House Friday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki insisted the guidelines were not changed for political reasons and that officials are "following the science."