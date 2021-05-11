Israel

Hamas Is Now Heavily Attacking Tel Aviv

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 11, 2021 2:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
Hamas Is Now Heavily Attacking Tel Aviv

Source: AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool

UPDATE: The airport has been shutdown. 

***Original post***

After slamming Jerusalem and southern Israel with endless rocket fire over the past 24 hours, Hamas terrorists have launched a new attack on Tel Aviv. 

While the Iron Dome is intercepting most rockets, some cities have seen direct hits. One rocket went through a school in Ashkelon. Classes were cancelled today as a result of the attacks, leaving the building empty when it hit. Two women were killed in their home. 

IDF has been taking out targets in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue retaliation. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
As Hamas Rages Trump Slams Biden and 'Crazed, Anti-American' Ilhan Omar
Katie Pavlich
'Rigged': Mollie Hemingway's Definitive Account of the 2020 Election Democrats Won't Want You to Read
Spencer Brown
PA Republican Lawmakers, Officials Get Behind Bartos in Senate Race and Urge Parnell to Run For House
Reagan McCarthy
Rand Paul Grills Fauci Over Funding Dangerous Research at the Wuhan Lab
Katie Pavlich
Fill Up If You Can: Some Parts of the Country Already Experiencing Gas Shortages
Matt Vespa
Did You Miss What Bill De Blasio Did to the NYPD? It's the Price You Pay for Caving to the Mob.
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular