Hamas Is Now Heavily Attacking Tel Aviv

UPDATE: The airport has been shutdown.

ALERT: Ground stop ordered at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport due to ongoing rocket attacks pic.twitter.com/EiXz97x4CJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2021

***Original post***

After slamming Jerusalem and southern Israel with endless rocket fire over the past 24 hours, Hamas terrorists have launched a new attack on Tel Aviv.

Another huge barrage stretching from the border all the way to Tel-Aviv. pic.twitter.com/tnUNi66B8C — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) May 11, 2021

WATCH: Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts dozens of rockets over Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/4F3bDQvmac — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2021

Was in the middle of recording the JPost podcast when the sirens went off in Tel Aviv. My husband and I each grabbed a kid and ran to the basement. We could hear very loud booms above us. My kids are too young to know what’s going on, but my 4 y.o. keeps asking why we’re here. — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) May 11, 2021

While the Iron Dome is intercepting most rockets, some cities have seen direct hits. One rocket went through a school in Ashkelon. Classes were cancelled today as a result of the attacks, leaving the building empty when it hit. Two women were killed in their home.

VIDEO: Direct impact on a school in Ashkelon pic.twitter.com/bqcn1uoiMN — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 11, 2021

One of the 100s of rockets that were just fired from Gaza toward Tel Aviv and central Israel exploded on a civilian bus.



Hamas’ intentions are clear: kill Israeli civilians.



We won’t stand by and let this happen. pic.twitter.com/aNsA3dlgMe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

IDF has been taking out targets in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue retaliation.

We just killed the commander of the Hamas anti-tank missile unit, Iyad Fathi Faik Sharir. He was in charge of carrying out anti-tank missile attacks on Israel.



Our aircraft are currently striking additional terror targets in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021