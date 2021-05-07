Jobs and Economy

The Latest Jobs Report Shows Biden's Economic Polices Are Already a Disaster

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 07, 2021 10:40 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As President Joe Biden threatens to raise taxes on American job creators, as unemployment benefits continue and as inflation gains steam, the latest economic picture is a bleak one.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment has gone up rather than down as Wuhan coronavirus restrictions across the country are lifted. 

"It looks like it was a big miss," CNBC reports. 

"A big miss on jobs, the worst miss we're told since [19]98,"analysts continue. 

The news comes as prices rise on basic household goods, groceries and energy, prompting fears of increased inflation. 

