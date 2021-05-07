The Latest Jobs Report Shows Biden's Economic Polices Are Already a Disaster

As President Joe Biden threatens to raise taxes on American job creators, as unemployment benefits continue and as inflation gains steam, the latest economic picture is a bleak one.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment has gone up rather than down as Wuhan coronavirus restrictions across the country are lifted.

"It looks like it was a big miss," CNBC reports.

The April jobs report was so bad @CNBC had to double check the number to make sure they read it correctly. pic.twitter.com/I7AHf1jUP2 — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) May 7, 2021

"A big miss on jobs, the worst miss we're told since [19]98,"analysts continue.

pic.twitter.com/UL9sbDeMYD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 7, 2021

Today’s jobs report is a disappointment—just like President Biden’s plan to burden families with more taxes & more debt.



While Dems trap people in a cycle of fear & pay them NOT to work, it’s clear the best thing to do is end the crisis-era policies & get Americans back to work. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 7, 2021

The news comes as prices rise on basic household goods, groceries and energy, prompting fears of increased inflation.