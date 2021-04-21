Joe Biden

White House Reporter: Shouldn't Biden Express His Culpability for a 'Systemically Racist' System?

During the daily briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was repeatedly asked about President Joe Biden's lack of credibility when it comes to criminal justice reform and his claims the justice system is "systemically racist." 

"President Biden yesterday, responding to the George Floyd case verdict, said that George Floyd 'ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism in the United States.' But he's an architect of multiple federal laws in the 1980s and 90s that disproportionally jailed black people and contributed to what many people see as systemic racism," a reporter asked. "To what extent does President Biden acknowledge his own role in systemic racism and how does that inform his current policy positions? ... Does he believe it's important to accept his own culpability?" 

Psaki didn't answer the question: 


Indeed. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris built the very system they claim is unjust. 

