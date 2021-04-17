Illegal Immigration

This Kamala Harris Tweet About the Border Did Not Age Well

Katie Pavlich
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

This week the White House officially announced Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Mexico and Guatemala, three weeks after President Joe Biden put her in charge of "diplomatic efforts" to get the border crisis under control. 

"I have talked with the President of Mexico, the President of Guatemala.  We have -- well, I'm probably saying too much -- we have plans in the work to go to Guatemala as soon as possible, given all of the restrictions in terms of COVID and things of that nature," Harris said during a roundtable on the issue this week. "I'm looking forward to traveling, hopefully, as my first trip, to the Northern Triangle -- stopping in Mexico and then going to Guatemala sometime soon." 

Harris still hasn't visited the border to see the crisis first hand, but she did back in 2019 when it was good politics. 

"What is happening with the detention of these children, the circumstances by which they arrived is a human rights abuse being committed by the United States government. We are here to stand up and say that we are not going to allow this to happen, not on our watch," Harris said. 

But it is happening on her watch and it's worse than ever. 

