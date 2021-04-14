Among Dictators, Biden's New UN Ambassador Smears America

Speaking during an event for Al Sharpton's National Action Network Wednesday, newly confirmed Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield claimed the United States of America has racism "woven into" its founding documents and pledged to acklowledge the country's "faults" in her new role. She also touted America's return to the UN Human Rights Council.

"We immediately reengaged with the Human Rights Council and have announced our intention to seek election to that body so that we can advance our most cherished democratic values around the globe. Of course when we raise issues of equity and justice at the global scale we have to approach them with humility. We have to acknowledge that we are an imperfect union and have been since the beginning. And every day we strive to make ourselves more perfect and more just," Thomas-Greenfield said. "I've seen for myself how the original sin of slavery weaved white supremacy into our founding documents and principles.

The Trump administration left the Human Rights Council in 2018 because it works to embolden dictators.

"I want to make it crystal clear that this step is not a retreat from human rights commitments," former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said at the time. "On the contrary, we take this step because our commitment does not allow us to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights."

"When a so-called Human Rights Council cannot bring itself to address the massive abuses in Venezuela and Iran, and it welcomes the Democratic Republic of Congo as a new member, the council ceases to be worthy of its name. Such a council, in fact, damages the cause of human rights," she continued. "And then, of course, there is the matter of the chronic bias against Israel."