It's a Monday, a Disaster Is Unfolding and Joe Biden Just Called a Lid

President Joe Biden called a lid at 1:13 pm eastern on Monday afternoon as the crisis at the border reaches catastrophic levels.

"A photo/ travel lid was called at 1.13pm," the White House pool report states.

In other words, Biden won't be seen for the rest of the day.

The White House has already called a lid for the day at 1:13 p.m. Biden has a closed press event with Senate Dems later today. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 22, 2021

The lid comes after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki failed to answer a number of questions about the border during a briefing Monday afternoon.

These next two questions from Peter Doocy ??:



What is his concern about this being a super spreader event where you've got 400 — kids stuffed into a pod built for 260?

(....)

But where else in the country would it be ok to have 400 people in a space for 260 during the pandemic? pic.twitter.com/yFyMHI3SDp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 22, 2021

Peter Doocy: "Now that Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley are letting adult migrants go without even issuing notices to appear. Is the Biden immigration policy just becoming more of like the honor system?"



Psaki: "That is an inaccurate depiction of what's happening" pic.twitter.com/ao1PC201Ky — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 22, 2021