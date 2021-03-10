Iran

State Department Frets Over Terrorists Acting Like Terrorists

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha

Last month the State Department took the Houthis, an Iranian backed terrorist group in Yemen, off of the official terror designation list. 

"Effective February 16, I am revoking the designations of Ansarallah, sometimes referred to as the Houthis, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under the Immigration and Nationality Act and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended," Secretary of State Antony Blinken released in a statement. "This decision is a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen. We have listened to warnings from the United Nations, humanitarian groups, and bipartisan members of Congress, among others, that the designations could have a devastating impact on Yemenis’ access to basic commodities like food and fuel.  The revocations are intended to ensure that relevant U.S. policies do not impede assistance to those already suffering what has been called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.  By focusing on alleviating the humanitarian situation in Yemen, we hope the Yemeni parties can also focus on engaging in dialogue."

Immediately, the Houthis fired rockets at a civilian airport in Saudi Arabia and their violent behavior has only escalated since they were delisted. The humanitarian situation has also worsened. 

Now this week, the State Department is fretting over terrorists acting like terrorists and has issued a condemnation of their actions. 

