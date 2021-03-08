Biden Sued By More Than a Dozen States Over Job Killing Executive Order

A coalition of 13 states, led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, are suing the Biden administration after President Joe Biden signed a "climate change" executive order they say will harm local economies.

“Manufacturing, agriculture, and energy production are essential to Missouri’s economy and employ thousands of hard-working Missourians across the state. Under President Biden’s executive order, which he didn’t have the authority to enact, these hard-working Missourians who have lived and worked this land for generations could be left in the dust,” Schmitt released in a statement Monday. “From higher energy bills to lost jobs, this massive expansion of federal regulatory power has the potential to impact nearly every household in this state – that’s why today I’m leading a coalition of states to put a stop to this executive order and protect Missouri families.”

The lawsuit focuses on combating a new onslaught of federal regulations due to the order, which Biden signed in January.

"The suit states, 'In practice, President Biden’s order directs federal agencies to use this enormous figure to justify an equally enormous expansion of federal regulatory power that will intrude into every aspect of Americans’ lives—from their cars, to their refrigerators and homes, to their grocery and electric bills. If the Executive Order stands, it will inflict hundreds of billions or trillions of dollars of damage to the U.S. economy for decades to come. It will destroy jobs, stifle energy production, strangle America’s energy independence, suppress agriculture, deter innovation, and impoverish working families,'" Schmitt's office released. "The states argue in the lawsuit that using these interim values could massively expand the scope and reach of the regulatory power of the federal government, potentially impacting the United States economy and every household in America."

Attorneys General from Indiana, South Carolina, Arkansas, Kansas, Montana, Arizona, Ohio, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Utah, Tennessee and South Carolina have joined Missouri.