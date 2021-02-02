McConnell to Vote Against Biden DHS Nominee

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he will vote against President Joe Biden's nominee to become the next Department of Homeland Security Secretary.

“Today the Senate will vote on Alejandro Mayorkas, President Biden’s nominee to be Secretary of Homeland Security. Up to this point, I’ve voted in favor of the President’s mainstream nominees to key posts. I will have my differences with Secretaries Austin, Yellen, and Blinken on policy, but they were mainstream choices from the President," McConnell said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote. “Mr. Mayorkas is something else. He does not deserve Senate confirmation to lead Homeland Security. Frankly his record should foreclose confirmation even to a lower post."

As justification for his no vote, McConnell gave a series of examples on alleged corruption, abuses of power and shady political favors from Mayorkas to his Democrat allies.

“The problem isn’t experience, not exactly. Mr. Mayorkas is all too familiar with the levers of power that control U.S. immigration law. The problem is when he’s chosen to pull those levers and for whose benefit. As a high-ranking official in the Obama Administration, Mr. Mayorkas did his best to turn U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services into an unethical favor factory for Democratic Party royalty," McConnell continued, citing governors, a former DNC chair, Hollywood executives and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. "They all received special treatment to a degree that stunned and disturbed the Obama Administration’s own Inspector General at the Department. His independent report blasted the quote, ‘appearance of favoritism and special access.’"

Meanwhile, down the road at the White House President Joe Biden will sign a series of illegal immingration executive orders Tuesday afternoon.