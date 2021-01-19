White House

McEnany Sends a Farewell Message to the 'Forgotten Men and Women of America'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Kayleigh McEnany sent her final message as White House Press Secretary on Tuesday, thanking Americans whose stories are too often buried beneath the headlines. 

She also thanked the U.S. Secret Service for keeping the White House and the Trump administration safe. 

Before leaving, McEnany took her daughter Blake to the White House bowling alley and reminisced about her time as an intern. 

On Wednesday morning, President Trump will lift off from Washington D.C. for a final time as Commander-in-Chief. He will fly to Mar-a-Lago on Air Force One. Former Vice President Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next president at 12:30 pm from the U.S. Capitol. 

