McEnany Sends a Farewell Message to the 'Forgotten Men and Women of America'

Kayleigh McEnany sent her final message as White House Press Secretary on Tuesday, thanking Americans whose stories are too often buried beneath the headlines.

Serving as @PressSec has been a true honor!



At the podium, I had the great privilege of sharing stories of the forgotten men and women of America – stories the media too often ignores.



Thank you for allowing me to speak on your behalf.



Follow me @kayleighmcenany for more! ???? — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 19, 2021

She also thanked the U.S. Secret Service for keeping the White House and the Trump administration safe.

Big thank you to the amazing men and women of the @USGSA & @SecretService who I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know.



You take such great care of the People’s house. You all always have a smile on your face and brighten up the West Wing each day.



Thank you all! — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 19, 2021

Before leaving, McEnany took her daughter Blake to the White House bowling alley and reminisced about her time as an intern.

I was an intern last time I was in the White House bowling alley.



On my second visit — more than a decade later — I brought the most beautiful girl in the world. #BabyBlake pic.twitter.com/ImBBWHvQS5 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 19, 2021

On Wednesday morning, President Trump will lift off from Washington D.C. for a final time as Commander-in-Chief. He will fly to Mar-a-Lago on Air Force One. Former Vice President Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next president at 12:30 pm from the U.S. Capitol.