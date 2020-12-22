California

Newsom Chooses a Replacement for Kamala Harris in the Senate

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 1:45 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday afternoon that Secretary of State Alex Padilla will fill the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Senator Kamala Harris as she transitions to the White House. 

Padilla has gladly accepted the nomination. 

Padilla will serve for the remainder of Harris' term, which is two years, and then be up for re-election.

Most Popular