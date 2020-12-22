Newsom Chooses a Replacement for Kamala Harris in the Senate

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday afternoon that Secretary of State Alex Padilla will fill the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Senator Kamala Harris as she transitions to the White House.

His appointment will make history. But the @AlexPadilla4CA I know is far more interested in changing history -- especially for the working men and women of our state and country.



I can think of no one better to represent the state of California as our next United States Senator. pic.twitter.com/xiAzpTS42Y — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 22, 2020

Padilla has gladly accepted the nomination.

I am humbled and honored to serve as California’s next United States Senator. Thank you, @GavinNewsom, for entrusting me with the role of defending the dream for the people of California. https://t.co/bCwf05C3hm pic.twitter.com/Fn5iNl6ldS — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) December 22, 2020

VP-elect @KamalaHarris leaves big Chuck Taylors to fill. I’m committed to serving in the U.S. Senate with the same preparedness, passion and poise. You can join #TeamPadilla here ? https://t.co/8czZV1cbSG pic.twitter.com/pngIq5WKNb — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) December 22, 2020

I’m going to the Senate to protect healthcare, make sure every Californian has access to a vaccine, to get our economy back on track and our people back to work. I know we are going to lead a California comeback that doesn’t leave working families behind. — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) December 22, 2020

Padilla will serve for the remainder of Harris' term, which is two years, and then be up for re-election.